Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,336 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $18,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000.

PHYS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

