Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,859 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276,387 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,930,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,517,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $167.21. 1,499,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,083. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $171.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average is $152.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

