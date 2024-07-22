Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $182,700.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $88.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palomar

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.