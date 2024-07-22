Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. 1,097,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.