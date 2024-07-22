Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IYC stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.85. 120,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,282. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

