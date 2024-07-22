Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE ASH traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,132. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.