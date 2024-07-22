Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $375,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $167.21. 1,499,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,084. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $171.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

