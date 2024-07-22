Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $503,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American International Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in American International Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 385,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 126,333 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $76.08. 5,000,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,722. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

