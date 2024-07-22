Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $883,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,133. The company has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.21 and a 52 week high of $338.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

