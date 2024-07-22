Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 433,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 97,563 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 43,897 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.63. 3,612,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

