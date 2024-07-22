Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,062,000 after acquiring an additional 126,629 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,512,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,553,000 after acquiring an additional 96,497 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,071,000 after acquiring an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,686,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,081,000 after acquiring an additional 295,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 1,571,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after acquiring an additional 112,977 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

DFAU stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 379,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,236. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.16.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

