Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,524. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

