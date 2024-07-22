Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 6,370 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 101.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

