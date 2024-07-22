Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.09. 866,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.40. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.