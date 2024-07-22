PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 1.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.56 and last traded at $60.44. Approximately 1,960,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,415,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.