Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

MD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.70.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

