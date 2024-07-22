Pentair (PNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $78.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.