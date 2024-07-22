Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PERI opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

