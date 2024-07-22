Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Buys C$12,420.00 in Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Graham Gray bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,420.00.

Kenneth Graham Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 5,800 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$8,120.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$26,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 1,300 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$1,820.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 2,600 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$3,640.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 9,900 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total value of C$13,068.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 10,000 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

PRQ stock opened at C$1.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$172.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.68.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$28.04 million for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Canada cut shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRQ

About Petrus Resources

(Get Free Report)

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.