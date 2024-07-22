Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.23.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $138.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $103.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,435,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,336,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

