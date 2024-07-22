Planet Image International Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:YIBO)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2024

Planet Image International’s (NASDAQ:YIBOGet Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 23rd. Planet Image International had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Planet Image International Stock Down 4.7 %

YIBO opened at $1.81 on Monday. Planet Image International has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02.

About Planet Image International

(Get Free Report)

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Image International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Image International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.