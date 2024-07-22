Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s (PSNY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 262.10% from the company’s current price.

PSNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,437,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

