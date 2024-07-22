ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Up 4.6%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.32. 10,000,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 62,887,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.1% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

