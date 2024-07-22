Qtum Hits Market Cap of $284.09 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00004004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $284.09 million and approximately $315.53 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.88 or 0.05148093 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000637 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00047656 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009086 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00015385 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011756 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009421 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002081 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,243,264 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
