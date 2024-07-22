Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $1,166.00 at Piper Sandler

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,063.82.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,063.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,025.07 and a 200-day moving average of $972.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $720.00 and a 12 month high of $1,106.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.