Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2149 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 4.8 %

REMYY stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

