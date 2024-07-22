Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2149 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 4.8 %
REMYY stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.31.
