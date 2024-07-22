Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.35 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

