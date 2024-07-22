Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance
NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.35 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.
Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
