REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading Up 6.2%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 203,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 859,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

REV Group Trading Up 8.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.17 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of REV Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 422,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 485,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Stories

