Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.25

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Ricoh Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ricoh had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

