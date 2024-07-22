RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Bank of America

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 628,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,439. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,597,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4,772.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,175,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,996,000. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,299,000 after acquiring an additional 420,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

