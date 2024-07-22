Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCI.B. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.46.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Rogers Communications Company Profile

TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 323,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,698. The company has a market cap of C$21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.26. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$48.67 and a 12-month high of C$64.71.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.