Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCI.B. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.46.
Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.4 %
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
