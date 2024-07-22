Royal Bank of Canada Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $232.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MMC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $216.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,338 shares of company stock worth $2,187,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

