Royal Bank of Canada Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $43.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of CFG opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

