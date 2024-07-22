Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Down 2.3%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 14,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 298,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ryerson Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Marie Leggio purchased 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at $49,984.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Burbach purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ryerson by 2,177.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

