Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $575.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $565.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $11.98 on Monday, hitting $488.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,090,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,206,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.08. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,106 shares of company stock worth $154,542,945. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 260,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

