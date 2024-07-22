Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $29.30 on Friday. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

