Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Scholastic Price Performance
NASDAQ SCHL opened at $29.30 on Friday. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.
Scholastic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.
