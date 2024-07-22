Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEE. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $35.27 on Friday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

