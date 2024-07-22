Shentu (CTK) Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Shentu (CTK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $91.03 million and $3.90 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shentu has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 136,273,354 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

