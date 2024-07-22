Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,240.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $138,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Further Reading

