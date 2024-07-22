Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Up 4.4%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.42 and last traded at $115.22. 101,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 306,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

