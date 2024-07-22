Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 516.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 1,341,352 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 768,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,473,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.3 %

SIRI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,828,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,105,961. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

