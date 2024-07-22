Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

