Sosandar (LON:SOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Shares of Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13), with a volume of 539213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.21 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of £25.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.54.

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, knitwear, coats and jackets, suits and tailoring cloths, jumpsuits and playsuits, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, leather and faux leather cloths, skirts, leisurewear, loungewear and nightwear, and swim and beachwear products; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, trainers, and slippers; and gift cards.

