Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60.

Spectris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.2695 dividend. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

