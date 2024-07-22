S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $41.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. S&T Bancorp traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 294459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,375 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

