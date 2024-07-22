S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $41.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. S&T Bancorp traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 294459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,375 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.39%.
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
