Status Achieves Market Cap of $99.90 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Status has a market cap of $99.90 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,924.16 or 0.99944570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011606 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00073714 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,902,681,284 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,902,681,283.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02591934 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $3,062,082.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.