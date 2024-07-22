Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$92.14.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$93.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.39. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$61.85 and a twelve month high of C$93.59. The firm has a market cap of C$5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$781.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

