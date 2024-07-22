Stephane Biguet Sells 50,048 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.44. 11,207,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,129,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,483 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
