Stephane Biguet Sells 50,048 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.44. 11,207,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,129,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,483 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

