Stifel Nicolaus Raises Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $213.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $209.00 to $213.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.71.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $201.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

