Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 43,212 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average daily volume of 30,166 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,266. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

